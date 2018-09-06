ISS crew shares mesmerizing view of Storm Gordon from 255 miles above Earth (VIDEO)

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has the best view of many of the Earth’s most magnificent, and often terrifying, weather events. Thankfully, the crew brought its HD cameras along to share with the rest of us.

Cameras outside the ISS recently captured views of Tropical Storm Gordon as it bore down on the Northern Gulf of Mexico at a speed of 15mph (24kph). The unique view from an altitude of 255 miles (410km) up puts the sheer scale of these tropical storms into perspective.

Cameras on the @Space_Station captured views of Tropical Storm Gordon earlier today from 255 miles up as the storm churned over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Gordon is expected to make landfall tonight over the Louisiana & Mississippi coastline. More: https://t.co/REZ8XWNrLSpic.twitter.com/2LegRtvplA — NASA (@NASA) September 4, 2018

#Gordon, seen over central Mississippi by #GOESEast, is now a tropical depression. As the storm tracks northwest, the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues. Latest updates: https://t.co/hMF9BOKLp0pic.twitter.com/b1o7EQ5beV — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2018

While Tropical Storm Gordon was relatively moderate, it did unfortunately claim the life of a young boy who was hit by a falling tree.

Flash flood alerts have been put in place in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas as the storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression. The National Weather Service has warned that, despite the downgrade, the threat of heavy rains and flooding remains.

The first major hurricane of the year, Florence, is already on the way towards Bermuda and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

#HurricaneFlorence strengthens in the early morning hours over the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/IEdn1VQk9k — Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 6, 2018

