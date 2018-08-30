HomeUS News

Medical emergency at White House, staffer hospitalized (PHOTO)

An ambulance arrived at the White House on Thursday after a reported medical emergency. An unidentified National Security Council staffer has been taken to hospital.

The White House confirmed that the staffer had suffered a seizure.

Photographs posted by journalists on social media showed an ambulance taking a stretcher into the West Wing at approximately 2pm eastern time. The identity of the staffer has not yet been released.

CBS White House reporter Steven Portnoy tweeted that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the staffer is "doing fine and being taken to the hospital out of precaution."

