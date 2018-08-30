Roger Waters takes aim at ‘scripted’ White Helmets, Facebook censorship in talk with RT

Pink Floyd ex-frontman Roger Waters took aim at the controversial White Helmets group, and spoke about censorship on Facebook and other social media platforms during an interview with RT’s Sophie Shevardnadze.

Waters told the host of SophieCo that he would offer his full support to the White Helmets if he saw that the organization was actually involved in helping victims of the Syrian conflict. But “all the evidence points to the fact that that is not the reality,” he said. Commenting on the Oscar-winning documentary about the supposed humanitarian group, Waters quipped: “Have you ever seen anything so obviously scripted and carefully shot?”

The rock legend also touched upon tech giants cracking down on undesirable speech.

“Now Facebook and Google and YouTube are the way that most people get their news. And they use social media in order to educate themselves or find out what’s going on. But the content is being censored by the corporations that own them. So it won’t be free – I mean, it’s not free now,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t be surprised if he was eventually banned from social media sites because he was anti-war.

Waters tells a personal anecdote about working with a music producer who claimed that RT was “pure propaganda.”

“Well, I watch RT,” Waters said with a grin. “You can’t see a documentary about fracking on American television. Because they’re not interested in telling you anything about anything.”

