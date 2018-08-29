Dramatic video shows Texas officer save 5 kids from blazing house

A Texas police officer is being hailed a hero after he saved five young children from a raging house fire. The death-defying rescue was captured on the officer’s bodycam.

Officer Sam Click was on patrol Thursday morning when he came across a home engulfed in flames on Casa Grande Drive, the Seagoville Police Department said in a statement. The officer’s bodycam captures the extent of the fire which appears to have completely engulfed the front of the duplex family home.

After calling the fire department and his fellow officers for backup, Click ran to speak to residents standing outside, where he learned there were people still inside the burning home.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and I had to take action,” Click later told KTVT.

Click got into the burning home through the back entrance, after smashing the door’s glass. He then moved through the home and and began waking the people inside. The officer then carried two of the youngest boys out of the inferno. Video footage of the scene shows the children are confused and crying.

Five young children, aged between six months and 10 years old were rescued from the house. The fire started in the garage and the cause has not yet been determined.

