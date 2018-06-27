Soros-linked ‘open border’ protesters ambush Mitch McConnell, wife shouts 'Leave my husband alone!'

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has furiously defended her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, against a group of Soros-linked activists who ambushed the couple in a driveway.

A group of young activists confronted McConnell and his wife on Monday night as they were leaving a Georgetown University dinner with business executives and challenged them on family separations.

Footage shows protesters from a Soros-funded "open borders" group approaching Chao and McConnell, repeatedly yelling, “Why are you separating families?” As a security agent pushes the demonstrators back, Chao angrily retorts: “Why don’t you leave my husband alone?”

One protester engages Chao and says: “I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but why is he separating families?”

“He is not,” Chao replies while moving towards her black SUV, escorted by her bodyguard. “He is not separating families.” The demonstrators then shout back: “He has the power to stop it… How does he sleep at night?”

The video has been posted online by a Twitter user called Roberto, who identified himself as being an intern with United We Dream, a pro-immigrant advocacy group. The young man, who describes himself as “a rising senior at Georgetown University,” says he received a text message that McConnell and Chao were on campus and “quickly mobilized.”

United We Dream, which says it has over 400,000 members across 28 states, was launched by Los Angeles-based National Immigration Law Center (NILS), according to Judicial Watch outlet. NILS, for its part, is being funded by George Soros' Open Society Foundations.

Billionaire financier George Soros has repeatedly blasted President Donald Trump, calling him “a danger to the world” and describing his rule as “a mafia state.”

The incident at Georgetown is only the latest in a string of encounters between White House officials and activists protesting its immigration policy. Recently, Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen was chased out of a Mexican restaurant by protesters from the Democratic Socialists of America.

Last Sunday, Trump adviser Stephen Miller, thought to be the architect of the administration’s controversial ‘zero tolerance’ illegal immigration policy – that saw children separated from their parents, was also heckled and called a fascist whilst dining in a separate Mexican restaurant in Washington DC.

