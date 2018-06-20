HomeUS News

Homeland Security chief chased out of Mexican restaurant amid immigration uproar (VIDEO)

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. © Leah Millis / Reuters
A group of activists sabotaged Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen's outing to a Mexican restaurant, in protest against the administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexican border.

The Department of Homeland Security chief sat down for a pleasant fajita at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC on Tuesday – but maybe considering her department’s actions it wasn’t the best idea. Nielsen had her immigrant-cuisine feast cut short by a group of activists from the Democratic Socialists of America. According to videos tweeted out by the group, they apparently thought it was untoward of the DHS chief to enjoy a meal at a ritzy Mexican restaurant while the United States government separates children from their parents at the US-Mexican border and then places them in detention centers.

One protester shouted: “In a Mexican restaurant of all places. The f***ing gall.”

Videos of the confrontation – and Nielsen’s retreat from restaurant – were posted to Twitter.

DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton described the incident as "a work dinner" where Nielsen and her colleagues "heard from a small group of protesters who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border."

“The hubris of this administration is the stuff of legend,” commented journalist Ken Klippenstein in response to the video showing a “concerned” Nielsen fleeing to the safety of her SUV.

Of course, none of this would have happened if Nielsen had simply built a wall around her Mexican restaurant table.

