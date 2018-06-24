Lyin’, Crazy, Wacky, Sloppy: Trump’s nicknames keep on coming

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has a knack for nicknames. The US president has delivered a collection of catchy – and sometimes accurate – names for his rivals, enemies, and even friends.

Trump’s latest naming ceremony came Saturday at the Republican Party Convention in Las Vegas when he christened Representative Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), ‘Wacky Jacky,’ and revived his much-used name for Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), ‘Pocahontas.’

It’s no wonder Trump loves a nickname. His supporters revel in the name-calling, as evidenced by the massive cheer erupting from the convention when he anointed Rosen ‘Wacky Jacky,’ and his chosen names have a way of sticking in your head. Here’s a roundup of some of Trump’s most memorable nicknames for his opponents.

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

Crooked Hillary

Hillary Clinton, Trump’s competition in the race for the presidency, earned the nickname ‘Crooked Hillary’ due to her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state, and the Clinton Foundation’s alleged ‘pay for play’ with world leaders. Trump picked a winner with this nickname, as Clinton’s presidential run was mired in controversy and questions of trust throughout the campaign.

Clinton wasn’t just called crooked; Trump also named her ‘Heartless Hillary’ and ‘Lyin’ Hillary.’

Lyin’ Ted

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz found himself dubbed ‘Lyin’ Ted’ during the party’s presidential primaries, and it stuck. Cruz had made a number of less than accurate statements on the campaign trail, and Trump called him out. Perhaps the biggest was Cruz’s claim he’d never endorse Trump, as the Texas senator found himself stumping for the former reality star soon afterwards.

Jimmy v the blobfish: Cruz and Kimmel trash-talk before shooting hoops https://t.co/pTqXoveStzpic.twitter.com/1o9QX0ZMDd — RT (@RT_com) June 16, 2018

Low Energy Jeb

Poor Jeb Bush. Trump’s nickname for another of his Republican primary rivals was sadly accurate, and there was nothing Bush could do to turn that one around.

Sleepy Eyes Todd, Crazy Mika & Megan

Trump received a lot of attention when he named NBC’s Chuck Todd ‘Sleepy Eyes.’ Many were offended that Trump went after someone’s physical appearance, and others claimed the name is anti-Semitic.

A former Trump friend, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, received the harsh names ‘Crazy Mika’ and ‘Dumb as a Rock Mika.’ Her partner Joe Scarborough didn’t fare much better, being dubbed ‘Psycho Joe’ by the president.

Can't watch Crazy Megyn anymore. Talks about me at 43% but never mentions that there are four people in race. With two people, big & over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2016

Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News, earned herself a place at the top of Trump’s enemy list when she asked him a tough question at a Republican primary debate and found herself dubbed ‘Crazy Megan,’ among other insults.

Sloppy Michael Moore and Sloppy Steve Bannon

Trump named both his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore ‘sloppy.’ The shared nickname is about the only thing these two men have in common.

Little Rocket Man

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earned the nickname ‘Little Rocket Man’ when tensions between the US and Pyongyang were at their most tense, with Kim launching ballistic missiles, and the US engaging in military exercises with South Korea and threatening North Korea. In Kim Jong-un, Trump may have met his match, as the North Korean leader fired back – verbally – calling Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard.”

