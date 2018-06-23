HomeUS News

Light attack plane crashes in New Mexico

Get short URL
Light attack plane crashes in New Mexico
An A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft. © Omar Ibrahim / Reuters
A US Air Force light attack plane crashed Friday over a bombing range in New Mexico. One pilot was injured, while the condition of the second one was not disclosed.

An A-29 Super Tucano aircraft crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range, located some 105 kilometers north of the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the 49th Wing said in a statement.

One aircrew member sustained minor injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital, the statement said. Information on the second pilot “will be released when it is available,” it added.

The crashed A-29 was taking part in training as part of the Holloman base’s Light Attack Experiment, a program aimed at creating a fleet of new lightweight attack aircraft. The Air Force is considering the A-29 Super Tucano and the AT-6 Wolverine as the candidates. The base in New Mexico is used for demonstration flights, which started in May, Military.com said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies