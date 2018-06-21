Billboard urging liberals to leave Texas to be taken down after causing social media pandemonium

A cheeky Texas billboard encouraging liberal motorists to keep driving until they’ve left the state will be taken down after photos of the roadside ‘advertisement’ sparked a social media uproar.

Located outside the small panhandle town of Vega, the billboard greeted eastbound drivers on Interstate 40 with: “Liberals – Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS.”

An amused driver took a photo of the billboard on Tuesday and posted it to Facebook. The photo has sparked thousands of social media shares and comments, prompting local and national media coverage.

“Great billboard. Nothing offensive just giving driving directions :grin: Love it,” one Facebook user commented. “Can we order more?!!” asked another.

“While this billboard is hilarious, I wish it was not directing people to Oklahoma. It needs to direct them west to California!” another commenter wrote.

Not everyone was so supportive of the unusual advertisement, however.

“Basically, it is saying that if you do not agree with us you are not welcome,” one critic wrote. “Whether it is extremism on the far right or the left, it undermines the very principles for which this nation stands for. The right to disagree. Most authoritarian governments and those that identify with them suppress exchange of ideologies.”

The company that owns the sign, Burkett Outdoor Advertising, said that the client who bought the ad space was an individual, not an organization – and that the controversial billboard would be immediately removed after receiving so much unwanted attention.

“I was shocked that it traveled that fast,” said Randy Burkett, the ad company’s owner. “I believe in free speech, but this country is divided enough as it is. I've spoken with the client, and he's agreed that it should come down. We'll be reimbursing him.”



Burkett said his billboard would likely be replaced with one from the Big Texan Steak Ranch, a local restaurant.

