Horses grazing in face of swirling tornado captured in stunning VIDEO

The tornado in Colorado. © Eric Hurst
Severe thunderstorms brought hailstone damage and a spate of tornado sightings in Colorado on Tuesday, however one eyewitness captured picturesque video footage of grazing horses who were unperturbed by the swirling tempest.

Forecast warnings by the US National Weather Service were followed by a number of first-hand accounts of the turbulent storms. Eric Hurst captured footage of animals carrying on, seemingly without a care in the world, as the menacing twister approaches.

He said horses in Prospect Valley continued to graze in the face of the giant tornado.

Elsewhere in Colorado, residents reported “baseball sized” hail falling from the sky. The storm caused widespread damage to cars and other property.

Colorado’s Limon Police Department estimated that winds reached up to 70 to 80mph (112-128kph) during the storms.

“Trees, tree branches, and camper shells being tossed around like rag dolls,” the authorities said. “Street and drainage flooding throughout town.”

