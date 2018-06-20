Self-fulfilling prophecy? Man with gun tattoo on face arrested for firearm possession (PHOTO)

In an example of life imitating art, a South Carolina man with a handgun tattooed on his forehead has been charged with unlawfully carrying a fully-loaded revolver.

The Greenville Police Department have released a mugshot showing the suspect’s bizarre facial tattoo following his arrest on firearm charges.

The photo displays Michael Vines’ distinctive handgun tattoo, with police commenting that the “mugshot matches the crime.”

The mug shot matches the crime. Here's a recent arrest from GPD officers. #gvlpdpic.twitter.com/efDemV9klf — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) June 19, 2018

Vines was arrested after a car crash at a junction near Green Avenue and Guess Street. According to police, Vines attempted to dispose of a fully-loaded Smith and Wesson revolver when Greenville firefighters attended the scene. The emergency services later alerted the authorities.

“Vines has been charged with driving under a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm,” authorities stated. “The real weapon was placed in property and evidence.”

