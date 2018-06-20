Cat punted into air on football field, Kansas City hunts cruel kicker (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Authorities in Kansas City are investigating an incident in which a cat was violently kicked into the air by man on a high-school football field.

Video of the cruel stunt was shared on Snapchat last month, according to local government officials in Kansas City. Missouri police are now hoping to identify the kicker, with the state ready to file charges against him.

READ MORE: Grumpy Cat wins $710,000 payout in copyright dispute

“Please help us identify the people involved in this video showing a man kicking a poor cat. We plan to file animal cruelty charges,” the Kansas City government tweeted.

WARNING: Video contains animal cruelty

Warning: Graphic video. Please help us identify the people involved in this video showing a man kicking a poor cat. It was taken at Center High School on May 22. We plan to file animal cruelty charges. If you know the kicker or person who shot the video, please contact @KCMO311. pic.twitter.com/DY1BUCeNKU — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) June 19, 2018

It’s understood the act was filmed on the grounds of Center High School. John Baccala, a spokesman for Kansas City’s Neighborhoods and Housing Services, said an animal welfare officer was dispatched to the scene but the cat was not recovered. The condition of the feline is unknown.

READ MORE: Russia going kitty crazy amid falling ruble

RT.com has reached out to the username credited on the Snapchat video shared by Kansas city authorities.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!