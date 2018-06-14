Manhunt after 2 children & 2 adults shot at dentist's office in Colorado

Two adults and two children have been shot at a dentist’s office in Westminster, Colorado, north of Denver. Police are looking for a suspect, who fled the scene. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Westminster police have issued a lookout notice for a black Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plates. The suspect, or suspects, are to be considered armed.

The authorities have not released any information about the condition of the victims.

Suspect in shooting is at large. We are working on getting an accurate suspect description. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Big police presence outside Comfort Dental in Westminster at Sheridan and 80th in response to a shooting. I'll have more details for you as I get them. pic.twitter.com/0GAM9UoBzq — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) June 14, 2018

Police do not know whether the shooting was targeted or random, spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told the Denver Post.

“This is all very upsetting,” Spottke said.



We are currently working a shooting 80/Sheridan. PIO will meet media in south west corner “Ignite Ale House” — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Aerial footage from the scene shows police working on evidence in a parking lot outside Comfort Dental, a dentist’s office in located in the Cedar Wood business complex on the corner of 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police arrived at the scene around 3:05 pm local time, to find four gunshot victims. They were transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions has yet been made public.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW