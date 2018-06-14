HomeUS News

Manhunt after 2 children & 2 adults shot at dentist's office in Colorado

Get short URL
Manhunt after 2 children & 2 adults shot at dentist's office in Colorado
© Jonathan Bachman
Two adults and two children have been shot at a dentist’s office in Westminster, Colorado, north of Denver. Police are looking for a suspect, who fled the scene. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Westminster police have issued a lookout notice for a black Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plates. The suspect, or suspects, are to be considered armed. 

The authorities have not released any information about the condition of the victims.

Police do not know whether the shooting was targeted or random, spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told the Denver Post.

“This is all very upsetting,” Spottke said.

Aerial footage from the scene shows police working on evidence in a parking lot outside Comfort Dental, a dentist’s office in located in the Cedar Wood business complex on the corner of 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police arrived at the scene around 3:05 pm local time, to find four gunshot victims. They were transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions has yet been made public.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies