Woman drives children in cages as ‘no room in car,’ gets charged after VIDEO goes viral

A Memphis grandmother has been arrested after a video went viral which appeared to show her releasing two children from animal cages in the back of her car.

Leimome Cheeks, 62, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after allegedly locking the two girls inside a pair of pet kennels. Footage of the incident was widely shared and re-uploaded online.

READ MORE: Migrant kids could be held in US military bases at Mexico border

According to a police affidavit, seen by Memphis broadcaster ABC, the children, aged 8 and 9, said that Cheeks was their grandmother and alleged that she told them to sit in the kennels because there was no room in the back of the car. While temperatures soared in the city, the girls told police there was no ventilation in the cages.

READ MORE: Day the dream died: 50 years on from MLK assassination (VIDEOS)

Memphis police confirmed the charges against Cheeks in a statement posted to Facebook. She was being held in Shelby County Jail on Sunday night.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!