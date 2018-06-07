‘Hit Weinstein with a dildo’: Pornhub creates its ‘freaky’ version of utopia

Pornhub has created its ‘freaky’ vision for the future - one where adult film stars are heads of state, Harvey Weinstein gets his comeuppance and sexuality runs wild and free.

A utopian society may be still some way off, but for those eager to see what a ‘Pornhub Nation’ looks like, the adult video website has created an ‘interactive’ exhibition spanning over 3,000 feet.

The art installation will open in Los Angeles in July and will “depict a futuristic, utopian society” with its own unique take on government agencies. These include the National Sexurity ASSociation (NSA), the Domination Masochistic Vroomvroom (DMV), and space program ASSA.

Set in 2069, visitors will have an hour to immerse themselves in this new world, where “a brave, dedicated and horny sect of digital settlers” are creating a civilisation that eschews social hierarchies and embraces “hedonistic pleasure seeking.”

It’s a future where those who hit Harvey Weinstein with a dildo in VR get awarded with tax refunds.

The brainchild of photographer Maggie West and conceptual artist Ryder Ripps, the project is spread across seven rooms in LA nightclub Union and will run for over a month.

READ MORE: PornHub star Mia Khalifa 'consoles' Liverpool goalkeeper Karius after Champions League heartbreak