HomeUS News

Boy Scout’s toy grenade prompts Texas airport evacuation

Get short URL
Boy Scout’s toy grenade prompts Texas airport evacuation
Keri Blakinger / Twitter
A toy grenade sparked an evacuation of the William P Hobby Airport in Texas after a Boy Scout brought the grenade through security.

Hobby Airport announced the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) security checkpoint was closed “due to a suspicious device being found during screening” on Thursday morning.

The checkpoint was closed for 45 minutes so authorities could investigate. Passengers and staff were told to stay 200 feet from the checkpoint, and many on social media reported they were told to evacuate.

The Houston Police Department soon realized the grenade was hollow and called off the shut down. The 17-year-old Boy Scout was not detained, ABC13 reports.

“Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening.” Hobby Airport announced on Twitter.

The airport said 12 Southwest Airlines flights were delayed and that Delta Airlines was experiencing one delay. It also tweeted a “gentle reminder” about what items are not allowed through airport security.

This is the second security scare at a Houston airport this week. On Wednesday, the bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag at Bush Intercontinental Airport after a passenger said he had explosives in his bag. However, the airport later announced the passenger was simply impatient.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies