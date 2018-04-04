HomeUS News

F-16 jet crashes at base outside Las Vegas

A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands at the Osan U.S. Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, March 20, 2018. / Reuters
An Air Force F-16 jet has crashed outside of Las Vegas at Nellis Air Force Base during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, officials said Wednesday. The pilot's condition is unknown.

The incident occurred at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Nellis Air Force Base is home to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, which claims to be the largest air combat training centre in the world.

Last April a US F-16 crashed several miles outside Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The pilot managed to escape to safety using a parachute.

An Air Force investigation found the crash was caused by an improperly-assembled engine.

F-16s jets cost around $22 million each.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

