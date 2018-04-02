Best in Education, Best use of Hashtag: RT’s #1917LIVE wins big at 10th Shorty Awards

RT’s interactive history project #1917LIVE has scooped some major honors at the prestigious Shorty Awards for social media, which announced some of its winners ahead of this year’s ceremony in New York.

The #1917LIVE project won Best in Education as well as Best Twitter Partnership. In 2017, RT launched the year-long history re-enactment on Twitter, dedicated to the Russian Revolution of 1917. The interactive project was open for all to participate.

As part of #1917LIVE, best-selling author Paulo Coelho tweeted as Mata Hari, the exotic dancer convicted of being a German spy. This collaboration won the Best in Twitter Partnership award as well as the Audience Honor at the 10th Shorty Awards.

Oct 15, 100 yrs ago, she was shot. Great experience to collaborate with @RT_1917 , sharing her last days #TheSpyhttps://t.co/u8hv6O5z8z — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) October 15, 2017

An Audience Honor award also went to Revolution 360, a series of 360 videos created as part of #1917LIVE. RT’s Spacewalk 360 won Best Use of Virtual Reality.

This year was a step up for #1917LIVE awards-wise. In the 2017 Shorty Social Good Awards, #1917LIVE won ‘Best in Education’ and took gold for ‘Twitter presence.’

The team behind #1917LIVE are working on a new project: #Romanovs100 will launch on April 8 and will tell the story of the Romanov family through a vast collection of their personal photos.

