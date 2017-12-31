1917LIVE universe waves goodbyes with ‘Happy New Year 1918’ wishes as project reaches finale

As the year draws to a close, so does RT’s #1917LIVE, a Twitter-based reenactment of the Russian Revolution of one century ago. It’s time to say goodbye to the digital ghosts of historical figures evoked for the project.

The team behind #1917LIVE would like to say a big thank you to the dedicated followers who lived through the dramatic events of 100 years ago with us. There are about 250,000 of you over there!

As the project takes its bow, Vladimir Lenin, Tsar Nicholas II, and others wish you a happy 1918!

Nobody can say what lies ahead for Russia. Do what's right, come what may. God is on our side. #Happy1918! #1917LIVEhttps://t.co/yo9roHUwdq — Nicholas Romanov (@NicholasII_1917) December 31, 2017

Comrades! You are the architects of your own fortunes! Working people worldwide - unite! Our cause is just! #Happy1918! #1917LIVEhttps://t.co/Fyh4SUamju — Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) December 31, 2017

Ring out the old, ring in the new! Good news here: Revolution’s come true! Send in your wishes with #Happy1918 hashtag #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/9RGrTohgyG — Revolutionary Times (@RT_1917) December 31, 2017

Living here and now, we know it will be bloody and dirty, filled with crime and misery and hatred as Russia plunges into a civil war. But the country will endure and see greatness and strife, and hope for a better tomorrow.

And a happy 2018 to you all! May it be better than we dare to hope.