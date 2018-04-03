WATCH LIVE: California police respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ
San Bruno police are responding to an active shooter situation at the global headquarters of the world largest video-sharing service YouTube. The public is warned to stay away from the area.
While authorities have yet to confirm any casualties in the ongoing incident, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that at least two people were allegedly injured by gunfire. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, meanwhile, has told CNBC that it is “still receiving patients” from the scene.
