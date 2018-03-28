‘Chief of police got my brother killed’: Protesters storm Sacramento City Council meeting (VIDEO)

The brother of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man killed by police in Sacramento last week, led protesters as they disrupted a city council meeting to voice their anger at the city’s mayor.

Stevante Clark entered the Sacramento City Council meeting chanting his brother’s name before jumping up on the desk where Mayor Darrell Steinberg and city council officials sat. Clark shouted down the mayor but was later offered a microphone to have his say.

“The mayor and the City of Sacramento has failed all of you,” Clark said, citing high rents, gang violence and “uncontrollable” poverty. He called for new leadership and more resource centers in the area.

“The chief of police got my brother killed. He doesn't care. He shows no emotion at all. And y'all get mad at me for not crying on the news," he said, pointing to the mayor. Clark then told his fellow demonstrators: “I love you for just being black because if you’re not black you’re white.”

“We’re sons of slaves,” he shouted. “We’re not immigrants were sons of slaves.”

The disruption went on for six minutes before the meeting was called into recess. Police said a man was later arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer outside the council chambers, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Stephon Clark, 22, was confronted by police officers and shot dead in the backyard of his grandmother’s home in Sacramento last week. Footage released by the Sacramento Police Department showed police officers open fire on Clark.

Police say they mistook a cell phone for a gun before firing 20 bullets at the suspected vandal. Huge protests have gripped Sacramento since the release of the distressing footage.

