‘His life matters’: Protests sweep Sacramento after police fatally shot unarmed black man

Huge protests have gripped Sacramento after a video of police fatally shooting an unarmed black man was released. The distressing footage which quickly went viral showed the moment officers mistook the man’s cell phone for a gun.

“It's not a gun, it's a phone,” the demonstrators who filled the streets of California’s capital on Thursday evening were heard chanting.

The protesters lined the streets, blocking the traffic in the city. Some of them marched into City Hall, demanding to see the chief of police. The demonstrators held banners, saying “We need answers,” “His Life Matters” and “Stop killing us.”

Earlier on Thursday Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he had been appalled by the video. “Like any compassionate person, I was horrified by the death of a young Sacramento man who we later found out had two kids,” Steinberg told a news conference. “What was my reaction? It was horrible.”

Stephon Clark, 22, was confronted by police officers and shot dead in the back yard of the house he shared with his grandmother and his siblings on Monday. The footage from body cameras shows that the object he was carrying was not a ‘toolbar’, as police believed, but his cell phone. Clark was shot at least 20 times and died from his injuries.

Clark’s family was outraged over the disturbing manner in which the young man died. “He was shot so many times, so many times,” Clark’s grandmother Sequita Thompson said emotionally, as cited by ABC.