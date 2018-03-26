Trump’s spending bill signature alienates conservatives

Conservatives have hit out at President Donald Trump for signing the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, which significantly increased military spending but failed to fund Trump’s Mexican border wall.

The bill allocated $700 billion to the Department of Defense, a $61 billion hike since last year, and the largest military spending increase in 15 years. Trump’s wall, however, received only $1.6 billion, a fraction of the $25 billion for which he had previously asked.

“There was only one guy who said at every speech, at every rally, for two years that he would build the wall,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter wrote on Saturday. “He has now signed a bill to prohibit building the wall.”

While the bill grants a windfall to the military, Coulter argued, “there is no more crucial attack on our national defense than the fact that we don’t have a wall.”

Trump appeared to have signed the bill reluctantly, putting his name to the 2,200-page document to avert a government shutdown.

As a matter of National Security I've signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. I say to Congress: I will NEVER sign another bill like this again. To prevent this omnibus situation from ever happening again, I'm calling on Congress to give me a line-item veto for all govt spending bills! https://t.co/kYwMk5AE5k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

The president’s explanation wasn’t enough for some of his former supporters. In an op-ed on fellow conservative Steven Crowder’s website, author Courtney Kirchoff called the bill a slap in the face for Trump’s supporters.

“He didn’t drain the swamp,” Kirchoff wrote. “He gave the swamp creatures exactly what they wanted: more frivolous government spending to feed a bloated government, while not funding the wall. Another oft-touted campaign promise.”

Even hardcore Trump supporters voiced their concerns on Twitter.

Dear @realDonaldTrump

You signed the rotten Schumer/Pelosi #OmnibusBill.

You said OK to NO WALL being built.

You cried over DACAs, but felt nothing for Americans besieged by

foreign invaders turning USA into Mexico & Africa.



As a signal of dire distress, I'm flying U upside-down pic.twitter.com/HM5su4r56r — Penelope Maynard (@penelope7usa) March 23, 2018

This omnibus spending bill is an absolute disaster and President Trump should have either vetoed or should have put Paul Ryan on blast. We have majorities in both houses and yet we capitulate on everything. Rough week! — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) March 23, 2018

Despite the criticism, Trump insists the wall will be built. In a tweet after the signing, Trump alluded to using the military to build the wall, which he said is “all about national defense.”