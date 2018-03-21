HomeUS News

FBI removes explosives from Texas bombing suspect’s house

A SWAT vehicle is seen parked in a neighborhood containing the home where the bomber was suspected to have lived in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
US federal authorities have removed home-made explosive devices and bomb components from the residence of a 23-year-old man, the suspect in a series of package bombings in Austin, Texas.

FBI and ATF bomb specialists were deployed to remove explosives after federal agents found components “similar” to those used in bombs set off across Texas. Earlier, the San Antonio FBI office confirmed that it had evacuated the area “as a precaution.”

Following three weeks of an intense manhunt, involving federal and local law enforcement agencies, authorities managed to track down the suspect on Wednesday, allegedly using surveillance footage from one of the crime scenes. When the SWAT team closed in on Mark Anthony Conditt, a 23-year-old unemployed man, he drove into a ditch and blew himself up in Round Rock, 19 miles outside Austin.

Prior to evacuating the suspect’s home in Pflugerville and removing explosive material, investigators questioned two of Conditt’s roommates. “One roommate was detained, questioned and released. The other is currently being questioned. Their names will not be released because they are not under arrest at this time,” the police said earlier.

