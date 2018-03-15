Trump’s Trudeau lie: President’s bizarre confession sends Twitter into overdrive

Twitter has exploded over reports US President Donald Trump used a fundraising speech with donors to brag about lying to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump was referring to supposed trade deficits.

According to the Washington Post, audio obtained of the speech reveals how Trump told a fundraiser on Wednesday that he made up trade statistics with America’s closest ally. Trump’s recounting of his meeting with Trudeau suggests the president lied to his political ally about trade without knowing the facts.

“Trudeau came to see [me]. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said: ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, Please,” Trump reportedly said at the Wednesday event. “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in – ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know… I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’

Trump continued: “I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said: ‘Check, because I can’t believe it. ‘Well, sir, you’re actually right.’” The report sparked turmoil on Twitter, with internet denizens branding Trump a ‘liar’ and ‘sociopath’ for the alleged remarks.

Trump just boasted that he lies to Justin Trudeau.



When a man lies loudly, proudly, incessantly with a smile...well...



there's a word for that. pic.twitter.com/tkzcbTnwwj — Duty To Warn (@duty2warn) March 15, 2018

In summary: Trump *was* making up facts in his meeting with Trudeau, but I’m extremely doubtful that the rest of this story is non-fictional. It’s quite possibly even more bizarre: he’s adding a new lie about how he was proven right about his old lie. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2018

Now we have Trump bragging that he can be uninformed and make up stuff about one of our closest allies and get away with it. Alternative facts gone international. He is seizing power and swerving towards dictatorship at an alarming pace now. https://t.co/9FbEhUe1Ow — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 15, 2018

DC area man who constantly tweets unhinged rants about “FAKE NEWS” boasts about how he just made up a bunch of stuff while trying to start a trade war with Canada. https://t.co/3frE5i7SWb — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile, some Twitterati wrestled with working out what Trump’s intentions were in even recounting the incident, and others pointed out that Trudeau is unlikely to have taken the chat at face value.

I'm pretty sure that Justin Trudeau & every other world leader knows Trump is a bullshit artist. It's baked into the cake by now. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 15, 2018

The really funny thing is that Trump thinks Trudeau didn’t know he was lying.... — CWP (@saintcats) March 15, 2018

