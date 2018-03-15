HomeUS News

Trump’s Trudeau lie: President’s bizarre confession sends Twitter into overdrive

Get short URL
Trump’s Trudeau lie: President’s bizarre confession sends Twitter into overdrive
Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau and US president Donald Trump. ©Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Twitter has exploded over reports US President Donald Trump used a fundraising speech with donors to brag about lying to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump was referring to supposed trade deficits.

According to the Washington Post, audio obtained of the speech reveals how Trump told a fundraiser on Wednesday that he made up trade statistics with America’s closest ally. Trump’s recounting of his meeting with Trudeau suggests the president lied to his political ally about trade without knowing the facts.

“Trudeau came to see [me]. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said: ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, Please,” Trump reportedly said at the Wednesday event. “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in – ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know… I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’

READ MORE: Use the Space Force! Internet sniggers over Trump’s idea for cosmic army

Trump continued: “I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said: ‘Check, because I can’t believe it. ‘Well, sir, you’re actually right.’” The report sparked turmoil on Twitter, with internet denizens branding Trump a ‘liar’ and ‘sociopath’ for the alleged remarks.

Meanwhile, some Twitterati wrestled with working out what Trump’s intentions were in even recounting the incident, and others pointed out that Trudeau is unlikely to have taken the chat at face value.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.