1 killed, several injured when bus with children plunges into 50-foot Alabama ravine

A bus carrying high-school students in Alabama has plunged into a ravine, with one fatality and multiple injuries reported, authorities have confirmed. The students were on a trip from Houston, Texas.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack stated on Tuesday that at least one person died in the crash.

The tour bus, which was transporting a high-school band, crashed off the Interstate 10 expressway into a 60ft ravine, injuring between 12 and 20 people, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 20 miles east of Mobile, Alabama at around 6am. Family members told local news outlet KHOU 11 that the students were heading home to Channelview, Texas after a spring-break trip to Disney.

The tour bus, which was transporting a high-school band, crashed off the Interstate 10 expressway into a 60ft ravine, injuring between 12 and 20 people, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

"The bus came to rest on one side down in the ravine. Those had to either be brought up by ropes or rappelling individuals from the fire department during the rescue operation. Some were carried out by either deputies or other law enforcement," Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said.

Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola confirmed on its website that it had received 18 patients from the bus wreck on Tuesday.

There were similarly harrowing scenes last year, when a New York City transit bus collided with a tour coach on a notorious corner in the borough of Queens, killing three people and injuring 16.

In 2016, six elementary-school children were killed when a 24-year-old driver plowed a school bus carrying 37 students into a tree in Tennessee.

