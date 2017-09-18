3 dead, 16 injured in Queens bus crash

A New York City transit bus collided with a tour bus on a notorious corner in the borough of Queens, spinning around at high speed and leaving multiple people dead and injured.

Mayor Bill De Blasio called it a “shocking tragedy.”

“It is hard to compare to anything I have ever seen. The sheer destruction from the impact of this collision,” de Blasio told reporters during a press conference Monday morning. “We have so far three people who have passed away, our prayers are with their families. We have 16 who have been injured, several of whom are fighting for their lives right now. This is a very painful moment.”

17 hurt, 7 critical after tour bus and M20 #MTA bus collide in #Flushing Reports of one person unaccounted for @CBSNewYorkpic.twitter.com/KD92InlLgh — Janelle Burrell (@BurrellTV) September 18, 2017

Two of the dead and the 16 injured people were taken to local area hospitals. Officials said the third person who died was “still pinned” at the scene.

.@NYCMayor de Blasio at the scene of this morning's tragic bus crash in Queens. Keeping those affected in my thoughts today. pic.twitter.com/QMbSfK4cBt — Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) September 18, 2017

One of the dead has been identified as the tour bus driver and another as a pedestrian who happened to be on the sidewalk.

I am in Queens with the @NYPDnews and @FDNY with updates on this morning's terrible bus crash. https://t.co/ZDKCsxhSAJ — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 18, 2017

The corner of the Northern Boulevard and Main Street in Flushing, Queens was on the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) list of ‘dangerous corners.’

City officials said the MTA bus was traveling on Main Street and making a right turn onto Northern Boulevard when it was struck by the tour bus.

Bus Crash in Queens Kills One and Injures More Than a Dozen - New York Times https://t.co/b0FnSdzMeMpic.twitter.com/kLkkbnugiE — Silvia § (@Slviaguzmn) September 18, 2017

The crash also damaged a building on the corner, Mayor de Blasio said.

Bus company involved in fatal Queens crash has history of unsafe driving violations https://t.co/U9meFD8MCJpic.twitter.com/KB5hDaOlTJ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 18, 2017

State authorities are very concerned about the speed involved in the crash, officials said.



MTA Chair Joe Lhota said he was going to let the investigators do their work, but added “these buses spun around and that requires an enormous amount of speed.”

“I agree with the Mayor… we need to maintain a level of low speed in New York,” added Lhota.

There were 15 passengers on the MTA bus. The driver, who is in non-critical condition, had been on the job for 10 years and a regular on this particular route.