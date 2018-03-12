No Trump-Russia collusion uncovered by House intel probe – GOP overseer

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee team has said that it would take “a Tom Clancy novel” to characterize Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election as 'collusion' with Donald Trump, as it completes its probe.

“We found no evidence of collusion. We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings,” Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican, who led the investigation, told reporters in a Monday briefing cited by US media. “But only Tom Clancy or Vince Flynn or someone else like that could take these series of inadvertent contacts with each other, meetings, whatever, and weave that into some sort of a fiction and turn it into a page-turner, spy thriller.”

The group, which is preparing a 150-page report that will then be reviewed by the House Democrats, said that Russia took “active measures” during the presidential race, but had no specific plan to take Trump to the White House.

“The bottom line: The Russians did commit active measures against our election in ’16, and we think they will do that in the future. We disagree with the narrative that they were trying to help Trump,” said Conaway.

Conaway said that those conducting the investigation, launched in January last year, spoke to 73 witnesses, many at the heart of the Republican campaign, including Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, and reviewed over 300,000 documents. The report will include 25 recommendations to help protect the US political system in the future, relating to cyber-terrorism and campaign funding.

Conaway, who replaced Devin Nunes in his role, said that he expected the Democrats to suggest “extensive changes” to the report, while representatives from both parties earlier suggested that two competing reports will eventually be published. The Democrat-led report is likely to present a more coherent narrative of alleged collusion between the White House and the Kremlin.

