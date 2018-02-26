'I know my father': Ivanka Trump’s TV riposte about sexual misconduct sets Twitter on fire

Ivanka Trump took offense to a question by a TV interviewer about accusations by several women that her father engaged in sexual misconduct. Her response has caused a flame war on Twitter.

During an interview with The Today Show on Monday, NBC reporter Peter Alexander quizzed President Donald Trump’s daughter about accusations of sexual misconduct levied against her father by over a dozen women.

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” Alexander asked Trump.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father, when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka replied.

“I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father,” she added.

Ivanka Trump is currently serving as an unpaid senior White House adviser. She had just returned from Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she led the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games.

My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 February 2018

Trump’s reply elicited umbrage from the critics of her father, including Rachel Crooks, who has accused Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2006:

I understand the unfortunate position someone would be in to have to admit their father is a misogynist and a sexual predator, but those who remain complicit in his actions are also part of the problem. #metoo#TimesUphttps://t.co/hCMUnuVUn6https://t.co/ux6FEJ41tE — Rachel Crooks for Ohio (@RachelforOhio) 26 February 2018

No, this is incorrect. As a US govt Rep., you are responsible to answer pertinent questions and not hide behind familial outrage. This attempt to distract from the reality that your father and you are in deep trouble, is obvious consciousness of guilt. https://t.co/emTbyYzH8P — Sarah Lertzman (@sllertzman) 26 February 2018

It's not an inappropriate question. Ivanka Trump has chosen to work in the House as a staffer and presidential adviser. She can choose not to answer, but it's a fair question by @PeterAlexanderhttps://t.co/kpAYtv93jT — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) 26 February 2018

It’s not inappropriate for @PeterAlexander to ask Ivanka Trump about her father’s accusers. She’s an adult, a public figure & a WH advisor. And she claims to fight for women. Also: she answered the question. — Touré (@Toure) 26 February 2018

When asked if she believes her father's accusers, Ivanka Trump said, ""I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter."



Maybe. But it's an entirely appropriate question for the Senior Advisor to the President representing him in foreign countries. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 26 February 2018

You can only ask Ivanka about running sweatshops, stealing shoe designs, and inappropriate things her father says about her on national television. https://t.co/vRKOiERatr — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) 26 February 2018

Others adopted a more sympathetic stance, and pointed out what they saw as media double standards.

She's right. They'd never ask Chelsea about Bill's misconduct. https://t.co/PtWqE2eYg8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) 26 February 2018

You wouldn’t hear this kind of question asked of the Bush or Obama daughters . — Leslie Doiron Roch (@rochleslie) 26 February 2018

Someone asked Chelsea in 2015 or 2016 (I think at a university campus where she was to give a speech). She replied something similar to Ivanka about the question being inappropriate. This was before the MeToo movement. — Santuzza (@cj91jc) 26 February 2018

What do people expect Ivanka to say? Yes, I believe my father's accusers? — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) 26 February 2018

