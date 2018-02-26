HomeUS News

'I know my father': Ivanka Trump’s TV riposte about sexual misconduct sets Twitter on fire

Ivanka Trump during the Winter Olympics closing ceremony. ©Patrick Semansky/Pool / Reuters
Ivanka Trump took offense to a question by a TV interviewer about accusations by several women that her father engaged in sexual misconduct. Her response has caused a flame war on Twitter.

During an interview with The Today Show on Monday, NBC reporter Peter Alexander quizzed President Donald Trump’s daughter about accusations of sexual misconduct levied against her father by over a dozen women.

Do you believe your father’s accusers?” Alexander asked Trump.

I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father, when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka replied.

I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father,” she added.

Ivanka Trump is currently serving as an unpaid senior White House adviser. She had just returned from Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she led the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games.

Trump’s reply elicited umbrage from the critics of her father, including Rachel Crooks, who has accused Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2006:

Others adopted a more sympathetic stance, and pointed out what they saw as media double standards.

