Trump: I’d run into Florida school even without gun; Twitter does not agree

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors at the White House. © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Donald Trump has claimed that, even if he were unarmed, he would have confronted the Florida school shooter. Many Twitter users, however, were scathing of the President’s claims.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," Trump told a group of state governors assembled at the White House on Monday.

Trump added: "You never know until you’re tested.

Trump also labelled as "disgusting” the inaction of the sheriff deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The armed sheriff had failed to approach the suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people and injured several more in the Florida high school shooting on February 14.

The remarks come as Trump seeks dialogue with state governors, local officials, students and parents over gun violence.

However, many on Twitter were less-than-convinced by Trump’s bravado. Some took to the Twittersphere to point out Trump’s history of dodging the draft in the Vietnam war, which he avoided five times.

