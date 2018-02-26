Trump: I’d run into Florida school even without gun; Twitter does not agree

Donald Trump has claimed that, even if he were unarmed, he would have confronted the Florida school shooter. Many Twitter users, however, were scathing of the President’s claims.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," Trump told a group of state governors assembled at the White House on Monday.

Trump added: "You never know until you’re tested.”

Trump also labelled as "disgusting” the inaction of the sheriff deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The armed sheriff had failed to approach the suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people and injured several more in the Florida high school shooting on February 14.

The remarks come as Trump seeks dialogue with state governors, local officials, students and parents over gun violence.

However, many on Twitter were less-than-convinced by Trump’s bravado. Some took to the Twittersphere to point out Trump’s history of dodging the draft in the Vietnam war, which he avoided five times.

Trump on Florida School shooting, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."



He dodged the draft 5 times. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) 26 February 2018

Trump in his head: “I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too.”



How it would have actually gone: pic.twitter.com/hVuO3SIhD2 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) 26 February 2018

..."You don't know until you're tested, but I think --I really believe I'd FIGHT THE VIETCONG even if I didn't have a weapon. You know, like RAMBO. And I think most of people (who actually fought) in this room would have done that". Donald Drumf #IFixedIt for #Trumppic.twitter.com/DHVK4KU5kn — OPP (@patrickoyulu) 26 February 2018

TRUMP: I’d run toward the shooter even if I didn’t have a weapon



ALSO TRUMP: I’m scared of germs, eagles, stairs, and gusts of wind https://t.co/j8kjd7LMM4 — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) 26 February 2018

Of the Parkland shooting, Trump said ""I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."



He then got in a golf cart to drive 50 yards to the nearest McDonald's. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 26 February 2018

Trump: “I really believe I'd run [into Douglas high school] even if I didn't have a weapon." pic.twitter.com/wzr7GMdLEc — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) 26 February 2018

Not sure that his ability to dodge creditors and drafts, applies to bullets. https://t.co/gy1HA6RCLr — Dale Whitton (@whittondale) 26 February 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!