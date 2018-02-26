Trump: I’d run into Florida school even without gun; Twitter does not agree
"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," Trump told a group of state governors assembled at the White House on Monday.
Trump added: "You never know until you’re tested.”
Trump also labelled as "disgusting” the inaction of the sheriff deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The armed sheriff had failed to approach the suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people and injured several more in the Florida high school shooting on February 14.
The remarks come as Trump seeks dialogue with state governors, local officials, students and parents over gun violence.
However, many on Twitter were less-than-convinced by Trump’s bravado. Some took to the Twittersphere to point out Trump’s history of dodging the draft in the Vietnam war, which he avoided five times.
Trump on Florida School shooting, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) 26 February 2018
He dodged the draft 5 times.
Trump in his head: “I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would've done that, too.”— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) 26 February 2018
How it would have actually gone: pic.twitter.com/hVuO3SIhD2
..."You don't know until you're tested, but I think --I really believe I'd FIGHT THE VIETCONG even if I didn't have a weapon. You know, like RAMBO. And I think most of people (who actually fought) in this room would have done that". Donald Drumf #IFixedIt for #Trumppic.twitter.com/DHVK4KU5kn— OPP (@patrickoyulu) 26 February 2018
TRUMP: I’d run toward the shooter even if I didn’t have a weapon— Daniel Lin (@danwlin) 26 February 2018
ALSO TRUMP: I’m scared of germs, eagles, stairs, and gusts of wind https://t.co/j8kjd7LMM4
Of the Parkland shooting, Trump said ""I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 26 February 2018
He then got in a golf cart to drive 50 yards to the nearest McDonald's.
Trump: “I really believe I'd run [into Douglas high school] even if I didn't have a weapon." pic.twitter.com/wzr7GMdLEc— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) 26 February 2018
Not sure that his ability to dodge creditors and drafts, applies to bullets. https://t.co/gy1HA6RCLr— Dale Whitton (@whittondale) 26 February 2018
