Secret Service responding to suspicious vehicle near White House, federal office building evacuated
US Secret Service agents are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House, the agency has announced. The New Executive Office Building has been evacuated.
Part of 17th Street, where the vehicle was parked, has been closed to traffic, the Secret Service tweeted.
ALERT: Secret Service Agents and Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near 17th street NW. New Executive Office Building is being evacuated. Road closures are being established and traffic will be impacted.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018
UPDATE: Vehicle traffic has been closed on 17th from 'G' to 'H' street.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018
MORE TO FOLLOW