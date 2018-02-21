HomeUS News

Secret Service responding to suspicious vehicle near White House, federal office building evacuated

FILE PHOTO © Mike Theiler / Reuters
US Secret Service agents are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House, the agency has announced. The New Executive Office Building has been evacuated.

Part of 17th Street, where the vehicle was parked, has been closed to traffic, the Secret Service tweeted.

