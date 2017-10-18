Maryland shooter kills 3 & remains at large as 5 schools placed on lockdown

At least three people have been killed and two others critically injured in Maryland after a shooter opened fire at a business park in Edgewood. The lone shooter remains at large.

A number of schools in the area are on “modified lockdown” Harford County Sheriff's Office said, according to police.

“We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park,” Harford Sheriff said. “Multiple injuries reported.”

Authorities received reports of a shooting at about 9am local time, WBALTV11 reports.

“If anyone sees the suspect, he’s armed and dangerous,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler in a press conference, adding that authorities “don’t believe others were involved.”

Gahler told reporters the suspect is Radeed Labeeb Prince, a 37-year-old black male, and showed media the suspect’s photograph. He’s believed to be associated with the business, police said.

“On the advice of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, these schools are currently on modified lockdown due to an incident in the surrounding community,” the Harford County school district said. “The modified lockdowns are being conducted in an abundance of caution. The modified lockdown requires students to remain in the building, with no outside activities.”

