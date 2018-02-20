HomeUS News

Trump berates Obama & Democrats for not doing enough to stop ‘Russian interference’

US president Donald Trump angrily responded to critics over his inability to tackle "Russian meddling" in the 2016 US elections. PHOTO: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool / Reuters
US President Donald Trump has again taken to Twitter to lash out at his predecessor Barack Obama, blaming him for not doing enough to stop “Russian interference” in the 2016 elections.
In a series of fiery tweets from his Florida golf course, Trump criticized Obama and Democrats in general for using the Russian hacking narrative as an excuse to attack him, stating that, “Crooked Hillary was going to win and [Obama] didn’t want to ‘rock the boat,’” but “the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems” after he won the election.

Trump then attacked Obama for being soft, claiming that he was “much tougher on Russia.”

A few hours earlier he tweeted that Obama was completely inert during his eight years in office. "Obama was President up to [the] 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?"

Trump finally gave himself and conservative media outlets a congratulatory pat on the back for helping the Republican Party to win against Democrat-controlled liberal media and governments.

This comes a few days after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians and three groups for allegedly meddling in America’s previous election cycle. The indictment showed there was no impact from the alleged actions of the group on US elections.

The defendants are accused of “creating false US personas” and operating “social media pages and groups designed to attract US audiences.” The indictment also accuses the restaurant and catering business Concord Management and Consulting Group of providing funds to the “spies,” without citing a shred of evidence in the process that the Russians involved actually colluded with the Trump campaign.

