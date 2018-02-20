Russia probe: Mueller charges lawyer with lying about role of Manafort partner

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged the lawyer of Paul Manafort’s business partner Rick Gates with lying to Russia probe investigators. Both Gates and former Trump adviser Manafort have already been indicted.

As well as allegedly lying about his communications with Manafort partner Gates, lawyer Alex Van der Zwaan has been accused of deleting, or failing to produce, emails sought by the Mueller’s investigation team which is looking into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign team and Russia.

READ MORE: Is Russiagate dead? Paul Manafort & Kiev caught up in FBI dragnet, Kremlin not mentioned

In the aftermath of being charged by Mueller’s investigation Manafort filed a lawsuit against Mueller on the grounds that his indictment violated the scope of the investigation. None of the charges are related to his work on Trump’s campaign or alleged collusion with Russia rather they focus on his work in Ukraine.

Following Manafort’s indictment Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington should investigate the connections of the businessmen with ex-Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich rather than blaming Russia with whom the men have no apparent connection. Manafort and Gates are suspected of having received payments from Yanukovich and Manafort worked as a lobbyist for the former president.

Lavrov stressed that there is no evidence supporting the idea that Moscow meddled in the election campaign. “I’ve already heard we’ll soon be not only interfering in elections, but also manipulating the environment in order to create floods,” he quipped.

Shortly before news of the latest charges broke Trump again addressed his record on Russia by stating that he has been “much tougher” than his predecessor Barack Obama.

I have been much tougher on Russia than Obama, just look at the facts. Total Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

