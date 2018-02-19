Celebrities jump into feud between Laura Ingraham and LeBron James

A spat between NBA star LeBron James and Fox News host Laura Ingraham has escalated, thanks to two Hollywood actors. Prison Break’s Michael Rapaport and Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy both denounced Ingraham on social media.

Rapaport, best known for a role in ‘Prison Break,’ released a profanity-laden rap song that expresses his fury at comments Ingraham made about James.

“Your lord and savior Donald Trump wouldn’t even grab you by the p*ssy. If he did he’d probably get his fingers caught in a mousetrap,” the actor said, adding that all Ingraham had to show for her education was a “mouth full of fake teeth, a face full of Botox and some dry-a** hair extensions.”

Apologizing to all the women I’m sure this may offend but this had to be done. Please forgive me 👏👏🏼

Shut up & Dribble?

Laura Ingraham is a true stunt pic.twitter.com/pIsSpTTMAA — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) 18 February 2018

“And you still never got f***ed right, you little jumpoff,” he continued. Rappaport prefaced the video with an apology to “all the women I’m sure this may offend, but this had to be done.”

Pompeo took it one step further and challenged Ingraham to a physical fight.

“Someone tell this b*tch to meet me outside,” Pompeo tweeted about Ingraham on Friday.

Someone tell this bitch to meet me outside... Im so not in the mood for playing nice or polite this week https://t.co/LUpm0k3ZvV — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) 16 February 2018

She also took issue with Ingraham’s statement that James’ political commentary “is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA.”

Oh so sorry was that rude? I only have a 12 th grade education..and my gloves are off 😜😜😜 don't come for @KingJames — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) 16 February 2018

After several Twitter commentators called for the FBI to investigate Pompeo for the “threats’ against Ingraham,” Pompeo taunted them on Monday. She also called for Ingraham’s supporters to fight her in the street.

Ok tell them to come and scoop me I'm going to be at the 1 pm showing of Black Panther you want roll with me... 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0UbgBHd5C1 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) 19 February 2018

Yes meet me at the cornwr of Crenshaw and Slauson https://t.co/PXpz9gGuWz — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) 18 February 2018

Last week, the Fox News host slammed James, the millionaire Cleveland Cavaliers star, for critical remarks he made about President Donald Trump. She urged James and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant to refrain from political commentary.

“You’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, ‘shut up and dribble,’” she said on the Thursday night edition of her show, The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham was responding to the Cavaliers All-Star forward, who said Trump is “someone who doesn’t understand the people. He doesn’t give a f**k about the people.”

Ingraham was less than pleased with James’ Trump-bashing. “Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘Shut up & dribble’: Fox News host slams LeBron James for talking politics (VIDEO)

Pompeo became one of the highest paid television actors in the US after negotiating a $20 million contract with the American Broadcasting Company in January 2018. She is best known for playing the role of Dr. Meredith Grey in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Rapaport frequently uses rap songs to express his ire at Republican politicians. In August 2017, he called White House advisor Jared Kushner a “penny-pinching, pissing-while-you-sit-punk,” and told him to “take the f***king dreidel out of your a**.”

Others joined the fracas on Twitter.

The anti-Laura Ingraham pile on continues and it’s absurd. If LeBron James wants to use his basketball platform for political punditry then he should expect criticism from analysts like Laura. If LeBron has the stronger argument, let it flow. But spare us the indignation, please. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) 18 February 2018

Your friendly reminder that while LeBron James might be an athlete, he's still an American. He has a Congressman, two Senators, and a President. He's eligible to vote, and he has just as much of a right to talk about politics as Laura Ingraham does. https://t.co/4dk5uPzSnb — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) 16 February 2018

I agree with Laura Ingraham. LeBron James wants to trash talk the president in the most vile way, then let’s have at it. Come on tough guy, let’s see just how smart you are. https://t.co/55mVjfgu9s — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) 17 February 2018

That video of Laura Ingraham being racist as hell toward Lebron James is a disgrace and her smug confidence of knowing she'll get away with it is exactly what racism looks like. — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) 16 February 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!