‘They’re laughing their asses off in Moscow’: Trump launches tweetstorm over Mueller indictments
On Friday, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian citizens and three Russian companies for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The indictment claims the accused adopted false online personas to push divisive messages and spread derogatory information about several 2016 presidential candidates, including both Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!” Trump tweeted Sunday.
READ MORE: Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russians perfectly timed to be buried in media cycle
As it has now become something of a tradition, Trump’s remarks sparked partisan chaos in the comments section.
It was the goal of Russia to help you win. You DID NOT WIN FAIR AND SQUARE!!! pic.twitter.com/6dIvo6xMds— Tooosweet (@bolger_mary) February 18, 2018
How are you celebrating? On the 🚽 or rewarding yourself in 🛏 w/today's first Big Mac & Diet Coke? 🍔 @whitehouse@scavino45@presssec@foxnews@amjoyshow#AMJOY@MeetThePress@GStephanopoulos@ThisWeekABC@FaceTheNation@hogangidley45@mercedesschlapp#TrumpRussiaConspiracypic.twitter.com/QTMU8CQEym— James Mowdy | #BSPOKESF (@JamesJetsOften) February 18, 2018
No Sir, The Russians are laughing at you. Not with you.— Rodney Chensut (@Rodmon77) February 18, 2018
This tweet is Allied forces down the hall about to bust down the bunker door level nervous. #ItsMuellerTime— David Sobolov (@volobos) February 18, 2018
Trump supporters rejoiced in the president’s blunt force trauma tweetstorm, which articulated their resentment of the entire Russiagate scandal.
I legitimately love this man. #MAGAhttps://t.co/ej2I4GqLN4— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 18, 2018
If those 13 Russians were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, why isn't Christopher Steele being charged with the same? #MAGA#tcot— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 18, 2018
February 18, 2018
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!