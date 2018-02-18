‘They’re laughing their asses off in Moscow’: Trump launches tweetstorm over Mueller indictments

US President Donald Trump’s recent tweets about perceived Russian collusion did not go over well with a number of netizens, who did not pull any punches when giving their take on the issue.

On Friday, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian citizens and three Russian companies for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The indictment claims the accused adopted false online personas to push divisive messages and spread derogatory information about several 2016 presidential candidates, including both Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

As it has now become something of a tradition, Trump’s remarks sparked partisan chaos in the comments section.

It was the goal of Russia to help you win. You DID NOT WIN FAIR AND SQUARE!!! pic.twitter.com/6dIvo6xMds — Tooosweet (@bolger_mary) February 18, 2018

No Sir, The Russians are laughing at you. Not with you. — Rodney Chensut (@Rodmon77) February 18, 2018

This tweet is Allied forces down the hall about to bust down the bunker door level nervous. #ItsMuellerTime — David Sobolov (@volobos) February 18, 2018

Trump supporters rejoiced in the president’s blunt force trauma tweetstorm, which articulated their resentment of the entire Russiagate scandal.

If those 13 Russians were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, why isn't Christopher Steele being charged with the same? #MAGA#tcot — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 18, 2018

