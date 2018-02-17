Make it rain on them: Rapper Drake hands out 1 million dollars in free money to Miami residents

Canadian hip-hop artist Drake shocked Miami residents with a warm surprise this February: $1 million in cold, hard cash.

In his latest video entitled “God’s Plan,” Drake performs random acts of kindness, such as handing out massive wads of cash to local passersby and writing off everyone’s grocery lists at a local supermarket, all while recording their shocked reactions on camera.

The rapper even went so far as to buy new uniforms for Miami Senior High School and donated $25,000 dollars to them.

One lucky University of Miami student named Destiny James received the lion’s share of Drake’s gifts after he cut her a check for $50,000 for her studies.

Rappers should remix God’s Plan and do a video in different cities doing the same thing. — K.G. (@_JustKaGe) February 16, 2018

“You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

The video kicks off with a short blurb: "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label."

The video has remained at number one on the Billboard charts over the last three weeks and is a top trending video on YouTube with over 250,000 views less than a day after publication.

Drake himself stated that it was "the most important thing I have ever done in my career."