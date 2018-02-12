Envelope with 'white powder' sent to Trump Jr's residence, wife in hospital

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. has been taken to hospital in New York after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder.

According to ABC news, Vanessa Trump opened the letter after it was addressed to Donald Trump Jr and was sent to the couple’s apartment on East 54th street in Manhattan.

#BREAKING: Wife of Donald Trump Jr. taken to hospital after opening envelope containing white powderhttps://t.co/Nv1PKsVzqVpic.twitter.com/R4tGX7dz6R — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 12, 2018

She reportedly opened the letter just after 10am local time. She and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene before being taken to hospital for an evaluation.

All of the people appear to be fine, officials said. An investigation has been launched.

This isn’t the first time one of President Donald Trump’s sons has been targeted with malicious mail. In March 2016 Eric Trump received a package containing a suspicious white substance to his New York address.

