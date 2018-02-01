Female student arrested after shooting 2 classmates at LA school

A female student is in custody after opening fire at a middle school in Los Angeles, California. Police said at least two students were seriously injured.

Salvador Castro Middle School in Westlake North went into lockdown Thursday morning, with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) warning of a shooting in progress.

#LAPD Sal Castro Middle School on lock down, police are conducting a search of the school. One suspect in custody, there is no outstanding suspects. LAPD PIO at scene at media staging 3rd St & Loma. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

A young woman, reported to be a student at the school, is thought to have carried out the attack which happened inside a classroom, according to the Los Angeles Times. She is now in police custody, and the suspected weapon used in the shooting has been seized.

Five people were injured during the gun attack, the LAPD said, with two suffering gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 15-year boy, is in critical condition after being shot in the head. A 15-year-old girl is undergoing treatment after being shot in the wrist. She is said to be in a stable condition.

#LAPD Five people injured, 3 injuries are not caused by the shooting. 2 are shooting victims. There is 1- 15yr old boy in critical condition, and 1- 15yr girl in stable condition. Weapon is in custody. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

#LAPD Sal Castro Middle School is declared safe. Female Suspect & weapon are in custody. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

The Salvador Castro campus, which is situated next to a high school, has now been declared safe by authorities.