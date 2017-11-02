‘Multiple parties down’ in shooting at Walmart in Colorado – police

Police are urging people to stay away from a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, where a shooting has occurred.

A massive police presence has responded to the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street.

There is no confirmed number of people killed or injured.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

"We've got multiple parties down, we're still trying to ascertain what their conditions are," Thornton police officer Victor Avila told Reuters.

The store was "self-evacuated," Avila said, as customers and employees ran away from a volley of gunshots.

No longer active shooter. Active crime scene. People are worried sick about loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZB1FEiR6sS — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017

Thornton Police Chief Nick Mets tweeted that the Aurora SWAT team was responding to assist as needed.

Earlier, Mets tweeted "prayers with the people of Thornton" and emergency responders.

Please be aware....prayers with the people of Thornton and it’s First Responders who are bravely responding to provide aide. https://t.co/xiu01MGfMN — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) November 2, 2017

Police have confirmed this is not an active shooter situation.

Thornton is a city 11 miles north of Denver and has a population of around 136,000.

Local news reporters are near the scene talking with witnesses who either evacuated the Walmart or were close enough to witness the commotion afterward as police and emergency responders arrived.

Accounts from witnesses are conflicting and unconfirmed.

One shopper who captured video from inside the evacuated Walmart told local reporters that the shooter walked out of the Walmart, but then he would not provide further comment.

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR@channel2kwgnpic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

Some witnesses reported hearing up to 11 gunshots, while others reported hearing about multiple shooters using fully automatic rifles.

Other people said they knew friends or colleagues still inside the Walmart hiding.