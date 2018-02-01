'The Memo' can't be released because Republican Nunes altered it – Intel committee's top Democrat

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has accused Devin Nunes, the panel's Republican chairman, of secretly altering the soon-to-be released memo alleging FBI and Justice Department bias against Trump.

The "material changes" that Schiff claims to have discovered late Wednesday make the memo no longer viable for release.

BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018

'The Memo,' which the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee voted to make public Monday, supposedly contains information on surveillance violations by the FBI and the Department of Justice. It is alleged the FBI sought a warrant to spy on President Donald Trump's associates, without disclosing that its motivation for doing so was based on the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, also known as the Steele dossier, and funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign as opposition research against Trump.

The document is slated for public release Thursday, according to Trump administration officials cited by Reuters. Before that, it was sent to the White House for review, where the president could decide to cancel its release.

Adam Schiff now claims the document that was submitted to the White House had been altered and different from what the Committee had voted on, and thus, a new review and vote must take place before it can be disclosed.

