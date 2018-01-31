Trump to keep Gitmo open – executive order

During President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, the White House confirmed that the Guantanamo Bay detention camp will stay open. The announcement follows a leak of a plan to overturn President Obama’s move to close it.

The White House released the executive order, entitled Protecting America Through Lawful Detention of Terrorists, Tuesday night as Trump gave his remarks. The presidential order stated that US operations at Guantanamo will continue “given that a number of the remaining individuals at the detention facility are being prosecuted in military commissions, while others must be detained to protect against continuing, significant threats to the security of the United States, as determined by periodic reviews.”

Read more

The executive order added that the current detainee population at Guantanamo includes the most dangerous and difficult cases, and stated “there is significant reason for concern regarding” the prisoner's engagement in “hostilities should they have the opportunity.”

Ahead of the announcement during President Donald Trump's address to the nation on Tuesday night, a draft State Department cable obtained by Politico last week described a preview of the decision, which reverses a 2009 executive order set forth by former President Barack Obama, who called for Guantanamo Bay to close down.

The leaked cable instructed US diplomats to start informing officials from other countries about the order after the president's State of the Union address on Tuesday. However, it also stated that embassies in Paris, London, Berlin and a number of other cities can begin telling foreign governments about the decision one day before on Monday, Politico reported.

The cable also included talking points designed to lighten the concerns of allies who are likely to criticize the president's decision to keep the prison open.

Further, it detailed information regarding language that will be repealed from Obama's 2009 executive order, which said that any detainees in Guantanamo should be “returned to their home country, released, transferred to a third country, or transferred to another United States detention facility” at the time the prison shuts down, according to Politico.

Read more

In addition to this, the cable also noted that the president's executive order will direct the US Department of Defense, in consultation with the State Department, along with other agencies, to “recommend criteria to the President for determining detention disposition outcomes for individuals captured on the battlefield.”

However, the leaked cable also stated that the Trump administration is “not aware of any plans to bring additional detainees to Guantanamo Bay.”