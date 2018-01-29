Trump admits tweeting from bed to defend himself against ‘fake news’

US President Donald Trump confirmed he sometimes goes on his fiery social media rants while in bed or during meals, particularly when fighting off “fake news,” he told British journalist Piers Morgan.

Divulging the background to his moody tirades that often take Twitter by storm, Trump confessed to he tweets “perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever.”

Even the perpetual lack of free time, of which the US leader complained to Morgan, does not stop him from indulging his Twitter-habit, he admitted in an interview aired Sunday. “Sometimes I will just dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people to put out,” Trump said. “But generally speaking, [I tweet] during the early morning or during the evening.”

What some see as an overzealous and extremely reckless use of social media by a man in his position, Trump argues it is his only means of protection against mainstream media slurs.

“If I don’t have that form of communication I can’t defend myself,” he argued. “I get a lot of fake news, a lot of news that is very false or made up.”

Addressing concerns about his health, consistently raised by his fierce opponents, Trump reiterated he is a perfect fit for the job, both mentally and physically.

“I am a stable genius,” he said, doubling down on his previous claim on Twitter that a simple “smart” is an epithet too weak to describe his intelligence. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!” he wrote in a series of Tweets on January, 6.

Despite widespread speculation that the real reason behind Trump’s decision to snub the grand opening of the new US embassy in London is because he fears the planned mass protests and ensuing security issues, Trump told Morgan he believes he is “very popular” in the UK.

“I get so much fan mail from people in your country, they love my sense of security and what I’m saying about many different things,” he said.

As for the chances of him coming to Britain this year, Trump revealed he has already been invited by the UK PM. “Yeah. I'll be there. She [Theresa May] just invited me. Twice. State and working. One is a State, October,” Trump said, noting however that no fixed date has been set.

Defending his record on women, Trump made an unexpected link between women’s issues and his belief in a strong military.

“There’s nobody better than me on the military ... I think women really like that. I think they want to be safe at home,” he said, reiterating that although he is not a feminist, he has “tremendous respect for women.”

