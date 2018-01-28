‘Kills zombies or your money back’ Musk promotes $500 flamethrower (VIDEOS)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled the “world’s safest flamethrower,” available for pre-order to prepare for a zombie apocalypse. Just in case, fire extinguishers are sold separately for an “exorbitant amount of money.”

Musk’s Boring Company – which has so far primarily specialized in “boring” tunnel construction – touted the new device on its official website on Saturday as a product “guaranteed to liven up any party!”

The handy device, which Musk says is “great for roasting nuts,” will cost die-hard fans of the SpaceX and Tesla founder a hefty $500. However, to embrace the fire power that could be quite useful in case of a zombie apocalypse they will have to wait until spring.

“When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!” Musk tweeted.

The flamethrower will be shipped internationally, but delivery costs and taxes are not included in the price, the company said. A potential proud owner would also need to agree to terms and conditions, sent ahead of the flamethrower’s purchase.

There is no disclaimer, nor a word of caution in the offer. Nevertheless, the Boring Company does offer its own fire extinguisher for $30, which it describes as an “exorbitant amount of money.”

Musk announced his plans to start selling a flamethrower in a tweet on December, 10.

“I know it’s a little off-brand, but kids love it,” he wrote at the time.

The billionaire was likely inspired by the success of another “off-brand” product – baseball caps bearing the Boring Company logo, of which a total of 50,000 were sold at $20 each.