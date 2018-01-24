‘I just signed your death warrant’: US Olympic doctor Nassar sentenced to 175yrs in prison
Nassar was the team doctor of the US gymnastics team for a period of 20 years. He faced lawsuits from 140 women accusing him of sexual abuse during his time as doctor. US Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney was among Nassar’s victims and had called for the maximum sentence possible.
“Sir you knew you had a problem, that is clear to me. You knew you had a problem from a very young age, even before you were a doctor. You knew you could have taken yourself away from temptation,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said during sentencing.
“Your decision to assault was precise, calculated .. and despicable,” Aquilina added. “You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again… Everywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable.”
Nassar has 21 days to appeal the verdict.
"I just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in imposing the penalty, after condemning his years of abuse.