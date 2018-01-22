HomeUS News

Explosion at Florida mall spurs manhunt

Get short URL
Explosion at Florida mall spurs manhunt
© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Authorities in Florida are looking for a suspect they believe tried to blow up a mall in Lake Wales.

At around 5:20pm, Lake Wales firefighters began responding to reports of an explosion at the Eagle Ridge Mall next to a JC Penny retail store. Emergency services personnel rushed to the scene where they discovered that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been detonated in the corridor.

Searching the premises, the fire crew also found a backpack in the same corridor with another possible bomb. Authorities then cleared the mall. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion but the parts of the building were damaged.

Police said they are searching for a middle aged, caucasian male. The "person of interest" is of heavy build, and was wearing a grey shirt and grey hat. Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall, and the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are on the scene.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.