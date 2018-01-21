‘We agreed to disagree’: Pence & King Abdullah clash over US recognition of Jerusalem

The US vice president has said that he and King Abdullah II of Jordan have “agreed to disagree” over the impact of the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Mike Pence met with the monarch in the Jordanian capital of Amman Sunday as part of his three-country Middle East tour. Speaking at a media conference, Abdullah told Pence that he looked to Washington to build “trust and confidence,” but added that Jordan viewed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “potential major source of instability” in the region.

READ MORE: War will go on despite US govt shutdown, Pence & Mattis reassure troops

Pence said he wanted to maintain Jordan’s role as custodians of Jerusalem’s holy sites and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a two-state solution. "We take no position on boundaries and final status. Those are subject to negotiation," Pence said.

In Jordan for critical conversations with @KingAbdullahII on the progress we're making to defeat ISIS & how the United States is working to provide much needed resources to rebuild the communities of Christians and other religious minorities in Iraq. #VPinJordanpic.twitter.com/g5alPc5gL5 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 21, 2018

Jordan’s monarch was insistent that East Jerusalem has to be the capital of a future Palestinian state devised on lands captured by Israel in 1967. "We hope that the US will reach out and find the right way to move forward in these challenging circumstances," he said.

“I believe victory is closer than ever before" https://t.co/NEMxbbREtw — RT America (@RT_America) December 26, 2017

Pence, who had been met by pockets of protest upon his arrival in Amman, said he had “agreed to disagree” with King Abdullah over what the the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital would mean for the region and the future of the peace process.

Trump’s Jerusalem declaration has been met with widespread protests across the Arab world, drawing criticism from regional leaders who see it as the end of America’s role as mediator in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and scuppering any hopes of a comprehensive settlement between the two parties.

READ MORE: Abbas won’t meet Pence as Palestinians seek new mediator

Pence started his three-country tour with a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo's presidential palace Friday. Following his meeting with King Abdullah, the US VP flew to meet US troops at a military base near the Jordan-Syria border. From there, he flew to Tel Aviv where he was met by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday night.