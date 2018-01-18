Rupert Murdoch ‘housebound’ after Caribbean sailing accident

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is taking time away from his busy office schedule in a bid to recover from a serious back injury reportedly sustained during a sailing trip earlier this month.

The 86-year-old billionaire, who is executive chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox, has informed staff that he will run his media empire from home due to the serious and “painful injury,” reported Vanity Fair.

Murdoch is currently modifying his media holdings with the $52.4 billion sale of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets to Disney. But the Australian is looking at a stretch away from the hands-on running of his business due to a mishap on his son’s yacht in the Caribbean.

READ MORE: A Murdoch interfering in British politics? James claims the UK needs Fox’s Sky takeover

It’s unclear how the businessman sustained the back injury. However, a source told Vanity Fair magazine that it resulted in Murdoch being airlifted from the vessel in early January. Murdoch subsequently spent time in a Los Angeles hospital.

Murdoch has now told senior employees in an email about his painful predicament.

“I hope you are all having a great start to 2018. I suspect it has been better than mine. I am writing to tell you that last week I had a sailing accident and suffered a painful back injury,” Murdoch’s email to Fox bosses read.

READ MORE: Worlds Collide: Disney and Fox Merger

“While I am well on the road to recovery, I have to work from home for some weeks. In the meantime, you’ll be hearing from me by email, phone, and text.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!