Fire engulfs Florida casino boat, forcing 50 to jump overboard (VIDEOS)
Fifty people were on board the vessel when it caught fire at around 16:15 local time while in the Port Richey canal some 90 meters from the shore, local media reports. The passengers and crew were forced to abandon the ship.
January 14, 2018
According to authorities all 50 of those known to have been on board are accounted for after they swam to the shore or were pulled from the water by the rescuers. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard swiftly responded to the incident.
There were no casualties or significant injuries, but according to reports at least 15 people were taken to hospitals for medical checks as a precaution. The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.
NPRPD officers are assisting Port Richey Police with a large vessel fire. Scene is still developing. pic.twitter.com/DSRDubTYHD— New Port Richey PD (@NPRPD) January 14, 2018