Blazing transformer sparks Newark Airport evacuation (PHOTOS)

Newark Airport has been partially evacuated after an underground transformer explosion caused a manhole to shoot flames, causing chaos for passengers.

A dramatic photo shared by Port Authority police shows giganting flames shooting up from the ground. Terminal C-1 wing was evacuated while the rest of the terminal and the airport’s other terminals operated normally.

#PAPD ARFF, ESU, Patrol & Newark FD on scene, transformer fire under Terminal C, Newark Airport. Some terminal & flight interruptions, contact your carrier. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ#PAPD#NEWARKAIRPORT. pic.twitter.com/YLqy84hvRq — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) January 12, 2018

The blaze started in a manhole below a section of Terminal C at around 11.10pm local time, according to a tweet from the airport. It confirmed there were no injuries and fire crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Due to a fire in in a PSE&G manhole below a section of Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C, there has been a partial evacuation of a gate area. There are no injuries. Fire crews are on scene. (1/2) — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) January 12, 2018

Power was temporarily cut by utility company PSE&G as they worked to fix the problem, however backup generators supplied power during their repair efforts.

The airport said the power was out for approximately two hours – until about 1.20pm local time. “Some electrical equipment at Terminal C such as elevators, escalators and some processing equipment at TSA checkpoints must be re-started and will be brought back online as quickly as possible.”

Following the evacuation, long delays were reported at security checkpoints.

Passengers are being processed through security checkpoints but with significant delays. Baggage is being processed but with anticipated delays for inbound baggage. @PSEGdelivers estimates that power at Terminal C will begin to be restored by mid-afternoon.(1/2) — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) January 12, 2018

Insane lines at Newark airport. Fire causes power outage. Frustrated people stuck in a line that wraps around ENTIRE length of terminal. @PIX11News#ewrpic.twitter.com/z1bMSOTkEH — Christie Duffy (@ChristieDuffy) January 12, 2018

Told there was a fire explosion at Newark airport Terminal c. Had to evacuate. Now floods of people trying to get thru security pic.twitter.com/G4i2uNiPig — Mia Saini (@miasaini) January 12, 2018

The airport also warned that delays were expected for inbound baggage.

According to the Port Authority, lines were beginning to move by Friday afternoon, but passengers were still advised to allow extra time to get through security.